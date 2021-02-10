DeFinition Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFinition has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00289774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00116218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00086581 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00202450 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.