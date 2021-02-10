Degenerator (MEME) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 24 Hours

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Degenerator token can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00323561 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005370 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00031609 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $833.67 or 0.01864776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

