DEJAVE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $139,745.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $139,745.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE token can currently be bought for $3,379.01 or 0.07407156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00286453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00105600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00085841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00201554 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

