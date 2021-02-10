Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Delek US worth $42,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

NYSE DK opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

