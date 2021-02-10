Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.64 ($154.87).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €133.30 ($156.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a PE ratio of -27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a one year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.