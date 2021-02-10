Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.64 ($154.87).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €133.30 ($156.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a PE ratio of -27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a one year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

