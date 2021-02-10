Delphy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,623.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $414,040.28 and approximately $74,623.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.16 or 0.01142447 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.31 or 0.05463413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00032286 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

