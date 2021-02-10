Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Delphy has a total market cap of $467,844.34 and approximately $78,469.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.22 or 0.01142196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.82 or 0.05525250 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00045352 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

