Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,917 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 232.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,391,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

TSLA stock traded down $34.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $814.85. 1,042,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,449,943. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $772.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

