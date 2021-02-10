Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,076.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,479.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.54 and its 200-day moving average is $265.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

