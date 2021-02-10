Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,011 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 46,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 491.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

