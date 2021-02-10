Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. SailPoint Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 424,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 43.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 215,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $68,106.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,078 shares of company stock worth $4,389,599. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. 36,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,930. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,019.98 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.