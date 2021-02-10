Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,096 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $7,821,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 35.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 244,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.24. 5,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,373. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.35. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.