Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,614 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,596. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

