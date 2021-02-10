Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 2.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

