Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. 664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.23. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.