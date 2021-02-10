Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 473,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 201,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000.

JCPB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,052. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

