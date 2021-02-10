Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 525,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,927. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,085,396 shares of company stock valued at $144,085,213.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.