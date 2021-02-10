Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $4.25 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Chewy accounts for 1.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.28. 49,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

