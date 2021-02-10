Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,278 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.29. 394,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,735,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.