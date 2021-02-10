Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. L Brands comprises 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

