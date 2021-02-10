Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.79. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,763. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.