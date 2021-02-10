Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,408 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Generac accounts for 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,839. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.23. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

