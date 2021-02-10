Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 81,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $134.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.