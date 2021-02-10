Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.05. 23,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $167.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,502.32, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

