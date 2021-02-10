Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. 21Vianet Group makes up about 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,094,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,218. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNET. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.