Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $6.46 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000. Farfetch comprises about 2.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Farfetch by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $66.26. 102,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

