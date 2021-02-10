Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,456 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $422.28. 7,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.88 and its 200-day moving average is $333.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $430.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -232.11 and a beta of 1.78.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

