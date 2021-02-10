Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for 1.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 140,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,426. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,094.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 697,405 shares of company stock valued at $88,044,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

