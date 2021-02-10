Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $861.00. 16,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $816.12 and a 200 day moving average of $663.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.95, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,157,970 over the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

