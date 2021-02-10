Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equities

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WILLF. DNB Markets cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF remained flat at $$37.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. Demant A/S has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $38.55.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

