Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$1.20 at Raymond James

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday.

DML stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,301. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,049. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,991.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

