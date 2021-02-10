Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$1.25

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DML. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE DML traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.23. 2,220,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.86 million and a PE ratio of -50.83. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65.

In other Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. Insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991 in the last three months.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

