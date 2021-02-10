Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $1.15 to $1.20. The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.09. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 193,070 shares trading hands.

DNN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Denison Mines by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 880,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

