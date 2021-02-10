DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.37

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and traded as high as $32.84. DENSO shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 17,633 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get DENSO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.