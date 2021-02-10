Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $1.58 on Major Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003547 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $1.71 million and $1.49 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00281747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00109114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201526 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

Deri Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

