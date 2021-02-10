DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits Market Cap of $280.51 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $280.51 million and approximately $890,835.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $10.75 or 0.00024100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00283666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00113984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00085150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00202396 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

