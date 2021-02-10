Dero (DERO) Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Dero has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $486,136.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 89.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,724.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.00 or 0.03856937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00401276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.14 or 0.01120508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.53 or 0.00475201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00390514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00258263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,365,088 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

