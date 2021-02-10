Dether (DTH) Reaches Market Cap of $798,864.82

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $798,864.82 and approximately $3,428.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

