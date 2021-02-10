Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY remained flat at $$1.35 on Wednesday. 16,463,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,817,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

