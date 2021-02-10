Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

DIN stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. 253,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 123.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 73,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

