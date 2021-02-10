Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY stock remained flat at $$27.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 170,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

