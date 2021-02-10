Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTUAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $119.63. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

