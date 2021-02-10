Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) recently:

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/10/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

