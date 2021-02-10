DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Shares Up 8.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

