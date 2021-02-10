Dev Protocol (DEV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $377,708.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Dev Protocol token can now be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00013078 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $377,708.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

