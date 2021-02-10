DeVault (DVT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $787.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DeVault has a market cap of $654,532.13 and $787.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 392,247,602 coins and its circulating supply is 369,724,253 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

