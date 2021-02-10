Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $165.16

Shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $165.16 and traded as high as $175.00. Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 134,563 shares changing hands.

DVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £289.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

