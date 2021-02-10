dForce USDx Market Capitalization Hits $4.35 Million (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $11,347.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.32 or 0.01088284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.92 or 0.00463717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00035131 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008666 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

