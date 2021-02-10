dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $25.61 million and $2.53 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00008021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.34 or 0.01159830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.12 or 0.05620729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032589 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

