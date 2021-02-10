DIA Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.47 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. DIA has a total market capitalization of $75.64 million and $49.47 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One DIA token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00005979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00114659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00086091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202373 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

